Gerrard makes four changes to Rangers team for Ufa test

The teams have been announced for the Europa League play-off first leg match.

Return: Jack (centre) is in the starting XI. SNS Group

Rangers have made four changes to their team for the visit of FC Ufa in the Europa League play-off first leg match, with Ryan Jack among the players coming into the team.

Manager Steven Gerrard has brought in Allan McGregor, Jon Flanagan, Daniel Candeias and Jack as he named his side to face the Russian team

McGregor replaces Wes Foderingham in goals after Sunday's League Cup win at Kilmarnock. Flanagan comes in for cup-tied Borna Barisic and takes his place in a back line alongside Nikola Katic, Conor Goldson and James Tavernier.

Jack, Ovie Ejaria, Ryan Kent, Scott Arfield and Candeias play in midfield with Alfredo Morelos playing as striker.

Foderingham, Lee Wallace, Andy Halliday, Ross McCrorie, Glenn Middleton, Umar Sadiq and new signing Kyle Lafferty have been named as substitutes.