  • STV
  • MySTV

Suduva 1-1 Celtic: Ntcham header gives Celtic advantage

STV

The Scottish champions failed to make possession count in Lithuania.

Opener: Ntcham scored an early goal.
Opener: Ntcham scored an early goal. SNS Group

Celtic have drawn 1-1 with FK Suduva in the first leg of their Europa League play-off.

The Scottish champions took an early lead through Olivier Ntcham but an equaliser scored by Ovidijus Verbickas and a failure to make the most of dominating possession meant Celtic couldn't take a lead back to Glasgow for next week's second leg.

Manager Brendan Rodgers gave Michael Johnston his first European start and played Christian Gamboa ahead of Mikael Lustig at right back as he aimed to take control of the tie and take a step towards the Europa League group stage after the disappointment of missing out on the Champions League.

He saw his side make a dream start when they took the lead in the third minute. Johnston beat his man on the left and swung in a cross that was met by Ntcham after he ran from deep. The French midfielder headed past Ivan Kardum and Celtic looked to be on the road to a comfortable evening in Marijampole.

Less than ten minutes later, Suduva scored an equaliser with their first serious attack. Kieran Tierney fouled Andro Svrljuga and Vaidas Slavickas curled the resulting free-kick into the box. Verbickas was able to rise unchallenged and headed in from 10 yards out.

From there on, Celtic dominated possession but couldn't make it count. Johnston, Kristoffer Ajer and Callum McGregor all had chances to put their side ahead before the break.

After the restart, Celtic continued to hold control of the game but suffered an early blow when Jozo Simunovic was forced off with an ankle injury. The defender was replaced by Lustig. At the other end of the pitch they continued to be frustrated.

Moussa Dembele hit the side netting after being picked out by Ntcham before Tierney fired over from distance. In a rare Suduva attack Julius Kasparavicius forced a smart save from Craig Gordon.

Rodgers made a double change, introducing Emilio Izaguirre and Leigh Griffiths for Johnston and Gamboa but the substitutions didn't improve his side's fortunes. 

Celtic continued to push for a goal but the closest they came was with an injury time header from Ajer that went over the bar, the final whistle coming shortly after and leaving the Glasgow side with an advantage in the tie but a measure of frustration at not taking back a healthy lead.

 

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.