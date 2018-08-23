Connor Goldson goal give Rangers 1-0 win over FC Ufa

Steven Gerrard's side have a slim lead to take to Russia for the play-off second leg.

Difference: Goldson's goal gives Rangers the advantage. SNS Group

Rangers defeated Ufa 1-0 at Ibrox in the first leg of their Europa League play-off on Thursday.

A first-half goal from defender Connor Goldson gave Steven Gerrard's side a lead to defend in next week's second leg in Russia.

Goldson scored from close-range, reacting quickly when Ufa goalkeeper Aleksandr Belenov failed to deal with an Alfredo Morelos header from Ryan Kent's corner.

The win gave manager Gerrard his 10th game without defeat.