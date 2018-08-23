Gerrard wants Rangers 'heroes and warriors' in second leg

Rangers travel to Russia next week to defend a 1-0 first leg lead against FC Ufa.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has said his side will face a tough second leg against FC Ufa in the Europa League play-off, saying he will need "warriors" in Russia.

Gerrard saw his side win 1-0 at Ibrox in the first leg thanks to a Connor Goldson header and was pleased to see his side shut out the Russian visitors.

The slender lead could be crucial in determining which side progresses to the group stage of the competition and Gerrard was happy to hold the advantage at the half-way stage.

"I'd like a bigger advantage, of course I would," he said. "Listen, we've got another tough game next week.

"The clean sheet might be important, that's certainly a positive. We won't be getting carried away.

"We understand and respect the opposition and we need a performance full of heroes and warriors next week. But we are capable of going there, being hard to play against and defending well like we've shown before. We are also capable of getting an important away goal.

"It would be a shame (if we missed out on the group stages) - we've got to go there and make sure it's not a shame.

"We have to put in a performance where we do all it takes to get over the line. I'm not for going there and coming away with regrets and it being a shame."

Though the victory gave Rangers their tenth game unbeaten under Gerrard, he felt there was still some room for improvement.

"I was slightly disappointed with the first-half showing, even though we won it 1-0," he said. "The second half was closer to what I want. We played with more intensity and purpose on the front foot.

"We kept them in their half for the majority of the second half. We just didn't get the rewards for how we played in the second half.

"Of course I would have liked a little bit more of an advantage and a better show in the first half but I have no criticism of them."