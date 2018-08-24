Transfer Talk: Sow to Hearts, Boyata makes decision

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Osman Sow scored 23 goals in 52 games for Hearts. SNS

After the exit of Kyle Lafferty, Craig Levein has added a new striker to his shopping list.

The Hearts manager is looking to bring in two or three new players and one of those could be Osman Sow as he looks to plug the gap left by Lafferty.

Reports suggest that Sow, who netted 23 goals in 52 games in his previous spell at Tynecastle side, will join on a loan deal from MK Dons.

Meanwhile, the Dedryck Boyata transfer saga rumbles on with the defender apparently preferring a move to Turkey instead of heading to summer suitors Sevilla.

And fellow centre-back Gareth McAuley has offered an update on his future after being linked with Rangers, Aberdeen, and Hearts.

