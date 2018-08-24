Katic: Clean sheet is what gives Rangers real advantage

The defender said his side are in a good position to make the Europa League group stages.

Nikola Katic has said Rangers clean sheet in the first leg is crucial to their hopes of progressing through the Europa League play-off.

A Connor Goldson goal gave Rangers a 1-0 win over FC Ufa at Ibrox but Katic believes the defensive performance is what tips the tie in his side's favour.

"It's really important when you have a clean sheet at home in European games," he said. "You have some advantage.

"If you play 0-0 tonight, you still have the advantage because of the clean sheet.

"I think that's the job of the whole team, not just me and Con and Greegsy. We all play defence or we all attack so we are in a good way."

The defender said that even with a positive result, the team still wanted more from the game.

"It was a tough game for us," he said. "What I like in this team is that we're not happy after a win. We have the advantage but we want more.

"Every game we want more goals, so that's the mentality."

Steven Gerrard and his players will now be looking to complete the job in Russia next week with Katic predicting a more attacking outlook from Ufa. he said: "They need to play more attacking at home because we have the advantage.

"If we score it will be a really easy job for us. But they're playing at home, it's a Europa League play-off and all they can do is give everything so it will be a tough match for us."

The centre-back, who joined Rangers in the summer to form a partnership with fellow new signing Goldson, also welcomed comments from his manager about signing another central defender.

He said with the club wanting to compete on all fronts this season, reinforcements would be needed to prevent him and Goldson from playing too many games.

