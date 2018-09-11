Hampden: Greatest games ever played at famous stadium

From European finals to international classics, the national stadium has seen it all.

Zidane's wonder goal for Real Madrid in 2002. SNS

Since it first opened in 1903 Hampden Park has played host to some of football's most famous encounters.

From record attendances, European finals, nail-biting games to shock results, derby clashes, treble wins and even a mass riot that saw alcohol banned from all Scottish stadiums, the famous arena has seen it all.

As the Scottish FA buys the stadium from Queen's Park for £5m, we take a look at some of the most talked-about moments to take place at the home of Scottish football.

1937 Scotland 3-1 England

Hampden Park: Just under 150,000 fans squeezed in to the famous stadium in 1937. Queen's Park FC

In the 1930s attendances at football games in Scotland peaked to the highest levels ever seen, not only in the UK but throughout Europe.

More than 146,000 fans attended the Scottish Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen in May 1937 - making it the highest ever attended match between club sides in Europe.

But, a month earlier, just under 150,000 supporters squeezed in to see Scotland play the Auld Enemy.

Most of the record crowd were celebrating when the home side came from behind to win 3-1 thanks to a goal from Frank O'Donnell and a brace from Bob McPhail.

1960 Real Madrid 7-3 Eintracht Frankfurt

The European Cup Final of 1960 remains one of the most memorable games and results in football history.

Legendary Real Madrid players Alfredo Di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas stole the show as the Spanish champions routed Eintracht Frankfurt 7-3.

Argentinian-born forward Di Stefano scored three with Hungarian legend Puskas grabbing four as Madrid clinched their fifth consecutive European Cup while treating the capacity crowd of 127,000 to a scintillating display of attacking football.

Puskas is still the only player in history to score four goals in a single European Cup or Champions League final.

1957 Celtic 7-1 Rangers

The League Cup Final of 1957 retains its place in football history as the biggest victory in any British cup final, a record score in an official Old Firm game and the heaviest defeat ever inflicted on Rangers.

Celtic went into the game against the league champions as underdogs but went on to produce a dominant performance that their fans still sing about more than 60 years later.

Sammy Wilson put Celtic ahead in the 22nd minute before a Neil Mochan goal just before half-time doubled their lead.

In the second half the Rangers defence fell apart as the Hoops relentlessly attacked and scored five more through a Billy McPhail hat-trick, a second from Mochan and an injury-time strike from Willie Fernie.

2000 Rangers 4-0 Aberdeen

Scottish Cup Final: Rangers clinched the treble in 2000.

In May 2000 Dick Advocaat's Dutch revolution was in full swing with the former Holland manager having signed fellow countrymen Giovanni Van Bronckhorst and Arthur Numan.

The Ibrox side had just won the league at a canter when they made the short journey to Hampden to play Aberdeen with the aim of making it a double.

The Rangers support paid tribute to the club's Dutch contingent by turning the stands orange for the game - with thousands wearing replica Holland jerseys as they watched their heroes brush the Dons aside.

So it would be fitting when Van Bronckhorst opened the scoring before Australian Tony Vidmar, German Jorg Albertz and former Aberdeen striker Billy Dodds all got on the scoresheet.

The game is also memorable for Aberdeen goalkeeper Jim Leighton getting injured in the third minute.

The club didn't have a sub goalkeeper so were forced to play forward Robbie Winters between the sticks for most of the game.

2016 Hibernian 3-2 Rangers

Glory glory: Hibs won their first Scottish cup in over a century. SNS

In 2016 it had been 114 years- and ten final defeats- since Hibernian had last won the Scottish Cup.

A goal from David Gray in the very last minute of an entertaining and nail-biting game gave the Edinburgh side a 3-2 victory.

Anthony Stokes opened the scoring in the third minute before goals from Kenny Miller and Andy Halliday swung the pendulum back in Rangers' favour.

But Hibs came roaring back and scored twice in the final ten minutes to take the cup back to Easter Road.

With both Rangers and Hibernian playing in the Championship at the time it was the only cup final in history to be contested by two teams outwith the top league.

A thrilling game was, however, married by ugly scenes at the end as fans spilled onto the pitch with many later ending up in court.

1970 Celtic 2-1 Leeds United

Semi final: Billy Bremner led a highly rated Leeds side. SNS

Hampden was to create another attendance record for the battle-of-Britain clash between Celtic and Leeds in the 1970 European Cup semi-final.

A record number of 136,000 fans attended the game, the highest for any European competition game in history, to see Jock Stein's men take on the highly rated English champions who included Scotland captain Billy Bremner among their ranks.

After a tight 1-0 first leg win for Celtic at Elland Road the second leg had to be moved to Hampden to accommodate the huge interest and clamour for tickets that the match-up attracted.

Goals from John Hughes and Bobby Murdoch gave the Hoops a 2-1 victory and booked their place in a second European Cup final in three years.

1971 Partick Thistle 4-1 Celtic

Arguably Hampden's biggest shock result came in 1971 when Jock Stein's all-conquering side were humbled by city rivals Partick Thistle.

Thistle blitzed the champions with four first-half goals from Rae, Lawrie, McQuade and Bone to go in 4-0 up at the break.

A second-half consolation from Kenny Dalglish wasn't enough to spark a comeback or deny Partick Thistle a famous victory.

2012 Hearts 5-1 Hibernian

Thrashing: Hearts hammered their city rivals. SNS

The 2012 Scottish Cup clash was titled the Salt 'n' Sauce Final as it involved both of Edinburgh's major clubs .

But after all the hype and build-up the game turned into a nightmare for the green side of the capital with Hearts winning 5-1.

A crowd of 51,000 watched Hearts run riot with goals from Barr, Skacel (2), Grainger and McGowan.

1953 Celtic 2-0 Hibernian

In 1953 an all-British tournament was sanctioned to celebrate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth to the throne.

The top four Scottish sides and top four English sides met in the Coronation Cup to be crowned the unofficial champions of Britain.

The final was initially planned to be held at Wembley in London but once Celtic beat Arsenal 1-0 and Manchester United 2-1 and Hibernian beat Spurs on penalties and Newcastle Utd 4-0 the showpiece game was switched to Hampden.

Celtic ran out 2-0 winners in the final with goals from Mochan and Walsh.

2002 Real Madrid 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

In 2002, 42 years after Real beat Frankfurt 7-3, another European Cup final was brought to Hampden and yet again it was the Madrid giants who ran out the winners.

A wonder goal by French legend Zinedine Zidane, considered one of the best ever scored in club football's pinnacle game, was enough to bring another title back to the Spanish capital with a 2-1 win over German side Bayer Leverkusen.

2006 Scotland 1-0 France

When the star-studded France side arrived at Hampden they were ranked as the best team in the world.

But it was a goal from unlikely hero Gary Caldwell that would prove to be a match-winner as the Scots secured a famous 1-0 victory in the European Championship qualifier.

And just to prove it wasn't a one-off they then repeated the shock-result with another 1-0 win in Paris in the return game.

2002 Rangers 3-2 Celtic

The 2002 Scottish Cup Final is one of the most memorable in recent memory as Celtic and Rangers fought out an enthralling game that went right to the last minute.

Both were chasing a double with Martin O'Neill's Celtic having won the league and Alex McLeish's Rangers side the League Cup holders.

The Hoops twice took the lead through John Hartson and Bobo Balde but were pegged back by Peter Lovenkrands and a superb free-kick by Barry Ferguson before Lovenkrands grabbed the win in injury-time with a header.

1988 Celtic 2-1 Dundee United

Centenary: Celtic clinched the double in their 100th year. SNS

Celtic were celebrating their centenary year in 1988 and did so in style by winning the league and cup double.

Throughout the season Celtic had built a reputation for scoring late goals and battling back after falling behind.

And it would be the same story in the final game of the season with a late double from Frank McAvennie cancelling out Kevin Gallagher's second-half opener.

1976 Scotland 2-1 England

Auld Enemy: Fans squeeze into Hampden for Scotland vs England clash. SNS

In 1976 the Hampden Roar was in full voice again as Scotland recorded another famous victory over the Auld Enemy.

England silenced the capacity crowd after ten minutes as they took an early lead thanks to a header from Mike Channon.

But the stands were rocking again just seven minutes later when Don Masson jumped to head an Eddie Gray cross past England goalkeeper Ray Clemence.

Just after the second half got under way, Scotland's most capped player and record goalscorer Kenny Dalglish turned and famously put the ball through Clemence's legs.

Scotland held on to a 2-1 victory that was celebrated long into the night.

1980 Celtic 1-0 Rangers

Riot: Hampdens darkest day in 1980. SNS

Throughout the years Hampden has been a home to countless moments of unbridled joy and celebrations but on one hot day in May 1980 it witnessed one of its darkest moments.

The Celtic v Rangers rivalry is known all over the world as one of the most bitter in any sport but at the Scottish Cup final the actions of supporters inside the stadium shocked and appalled in equal measure.

After a 1-0 Celtic victory both fans got involved in running street battles on the pitch that the authorities struggled to contain.

Images of officers on horseback trying to separate both sides are ingrained the memory of any football fan old enough to remember it .

After the game authorities took action by banning alcohol from every football stadium and every game held in Scotland - a ban that is still in place nearly 40 years later.

