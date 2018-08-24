Gerrard accepts Hartley apology after 'naive' comments

Peter Hartley said it was 'fun to watch' Fabio Cardoso 'weeping' after he sustained a broken nose.

Gerrard remains unbeaten as Rangers manager. SNS

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has said Peter Hartley was "naive" in his comments about Fabio Cardoso but has accepted his apology and said it is time to move on.

The Motherwell captain was forced to issue an apology after saying it was "fun to watch" former Rangers player Cardoso "weeping" after the Portuguese defender suffered a broken nose in a clash with Ryan Bowman last season.

The Rangers boss was keen to move on from the comments as he prepares his side to visit Fir Park on Sunday.

He said: "We accept the apology. The kid's been naive, he's got it badly wrong.

"But to be fair he's been sharp to retract the comments and issue an apology and Steve's [Robinson] been on this morning, we've had a conversation.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5825783239001-peter-hartley-on-fabio-cardoso-s-funny-nose-break.jpg" />

"I think it's important that we focus on the football. There's a good game, an exciting game for both sets of teams to play.

"If teams want to come and rough us up then we're game, we're up for it. it's fine, it's no problem, we embrace it and we deal with it.

"All we ask if that referee gives protection for both teams."

Rangers overcame FC Ufa on Thursday night in the Europa League with a 1-0 victory at Ibrox.

Former captain Lee Wallace was named as a substitute for the fixture and Gerrard said he was keen to welcome the defender back into the fold.

Wallace had been out since September with a groin injury and was also suspended and fined in April after he and Kenny Miller were involved in a dressing-room dispute with former boss Graeme Murty.

Gerrard said of the ongoing issue between the club and player : "They're not resolved because we're still waiting for the final verdict and hearing but whatever way that goes whether that's in Lee's favour or the clubs favour, we roll on.

"I've spoke to the board in terms about Lee and whatever the decision, Lee either has to swallow it or the club has to swallow it and we move on.

"We've got a good player here, a player who cares about the club and wants to continue to play.

"For me I've had the green light that he's available so we'll try and get him up to speed in terms of game time.

"I put him on the bench last night for the reason of just getting him back around the crowd and around the dressing room to let him feel it again

"He's not ready yet but hopefully in coming weeks.

"I think he gives us options in two or three positions defending what formation we play."

Rangers defeated the Steelmen twice in the league last season whilst Motherwell triumphed in the League Cup semi-final.

Gerrard said: "Motherwell will be in our face and do what they need to do, but they're a good team, they've got good players and a good manager.

"We know they'll come at us but we've got confidence we can handle it."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.