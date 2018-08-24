Clarke: If you don't want plastic pitches then ban them

The Kilmarnock boss has wished Jamie Murphy a full and speedy recovery from injury.

Clarke said he doubts there is appetite for a ban. SNS Group

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has said responded to criticism of artificial pitches by saying the league could ban them if clubs wished.

The issue has become a hot topic in Scottish football following an injury to Rangers' Jamie Murphy during his club's League Cup win at Rugby Park last Sunday.

Murphy has been ruled out for the remainder of the season and his teammates, and manager Steven Gerrard have said that artificial surfaces shouldn't be allowed in the top flight.

"First of all, I think the most important thing to say is that we're all disappointed when any player gets a serious injury, on any surface and not just artificial," Clarke said. "They get injured on grass pitches.

"For Jamie, we wish him a speedy and full recovery and hope he's back playing as soon as possible. That's the most important thing about the whole incident."

In response to the debate, Clarke pointed out the league could introduce a ban if it was the will of the clubs.

Current SPFL rules would allow a ban to be introduced if it was backed by nine of the 12 Premiership clubs.

Clarke also cited the example of Dunfermline, who were instructed to rip up their artificial surface in 2005, two years after receiving UEFA funding to trial the surface.

"There's a mechanism in place," the Kilmarnock boss said. "If the SPFL don't want to have plastic pitches then I think there's a mechanism in place that they can vote them out.

"I believe they did it before with Dunfermline.

"So that mechanism is in place but I would suggest that they're not going to do that because they've allowed Livingston a plastic pitch this year and Hamilton have just relaid a plastic pitch.

"And don't forget plastic pitches are used all over the world now."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.