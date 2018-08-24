  • STV
  • MySTV

Fort William face negative points total after deduction

Euan Strathearn

The Highland side have finished the season with 9 points or less in 7 of their last 10 campaigns.

Fort William's home ground Claggan Park.
Fort William's home ground Claggan Park. SNS

Highland League side Fort William could spend the rest of their season with a negative points tally after the club were docked nine points for fielding an ineligible player on three occasions.

The news worsens the situation the Claggan Park side find themselves in having lost all five of their opening matches this season, conceding 48 goals.

Last season, the club finished their campaign on five points, with a goal difference of -153.

If they were to repeat that performance this year, it would mean Fort William would finish the campaign on minus four.

The Highland club have finished bottom of the league in six of the last ten years in the division and there had been talk of the club going amateur last summer.

In those ten seasons, they have finished with nine points or less on seven occasions, and under nine four times.

Fort William FC now face the prospect of a season with a minus total.

The Highland Football League issued a statement which read: "The matter of Fort William FC fielding an ineligible player on three occasions was considered by the League Management Committee at its meeting yesterday evening.

"In forming its conclusion, the League Management Committee took into account the fact that the club had agreed that this amounted to a breach of Rule 8.9.4 and that the terms of clause 8.9.13 provided for a mandatory penalty.

"Consequently, the meeting decided that Fort William FC be fined a total of £150 and deducted 9 points with immediate effect.'

The club's quest to get back to a plus total begins at home to third-placed Formartine United on Saturday.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.