Fort William face negative points total after deduction

The Highland side have finished the season with 9 points or less in 7 of their last 10 campaigns.

Fort William's home ground Claggan Park. SNS

Highland League side Fort William could spend the rest of their season with a negative points tally after the club were docked nine points for fielding an ineligible player on three occasions.

The news worsens the situation the Claggan Park side find themselves in having lost all five of their opening matches this season, conceding 48 goals.

Last season, the club finished their campaign on five points, with a goal difference of -153.

If they were to repeat that performance this year, it would mean Fort William would finish the campaign on minus four.

The Highland club have finished bottom of the league in six of the last ten years in the division and there had been talk of the club going amateur last summer.

In those ten seasons, they have finished with nine points or less on seven occasions, and under nine four times.

Fort William FC now face the prospect of a season with a minus total.

The Highland Football League issued a statement which read: "The matter of Fort William FC fielding an ineligible player on three occasions was considered by the League Management Committee at its meeting yesterday evening.

"In forming its conclusion, the League Management Committee took into account the fact that the club had agreed that this amounted to a breach of Rule 8.9.4 and that the terms of clause 8.9.13 provided for a mandatory penalty.

"Consequently, the meeting decided that Fort William FC be fined a total of £150 and deducted 9 points with immediate effect.'

The club's quest to get back to a plus total begins at home to third-placed Formartine United on Saturday.

