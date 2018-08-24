Gordon: Celtic need to work like a team in defence

The goalkeeper said it was 'every man for themselves' at the back against Suduva.

Craig Gordon feels Celtic aren't defending as a unit. SNS Group

Craig Gordon has said Celtic have to start defending as a team if they are to end the lapses that have proved costly so far this season.

Manager Brendan Rodgers bemoaned the loss of a "soft" goal in the 1-1 draw against Suduva and had previously listed mistakes at the back in early European games and against Hearts. Gordon said a change in mentality was needed to improve.

"I think that everybody is every man for themselves in there"," the goalkeeper told Press Association Sport. "We need to get back to working as a team and make sure that nobody gets the headers in that they have been doing.

"We have to put a stop to that, we will put a stop to that. I am very confident that we will get it right and get it right very quickly."

Gordon pointed out that the team had enjoyed a formidable defensive record in Rodgers' time at the club until now and he was confident that the problems would be easily eradicated.

"We have been very good at that in recent seasons," he said. "We have been going on with 50 per cent clean sheets which is an incredible record.

"To go from that to losing goals the way we are - we need to put that right.

"But we have done it in the past. We know what we are doing wrong and we have to fix it.

"We will sort it out and do it quickly and get back to keeping clean sheets which we have been doing in the past few seasons."

