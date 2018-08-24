Hearts Loanee Jimmy Dunne hoping to return to top 

Dunne said he hopes to emulate former teammates Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay.

Dunne has signed for Hearts on a six-month loan. SNS

Hearts loanee Jimmy Dunne said he is determined to play at the very highest level after his release from Manchester United last year.

The Irishman was released after ten years at the Red Devils and was part of the same youth squad as England's Marcus Rashford and recent Scotland cap Scott McTominay.

Whilst they have went on to become regulars at Old Trafford, the defender has been forced to take an alternative route as he joins Hearts on loan from Burnley.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed spells on loan at Acrrington and Barrow and hopes his Tynecastle switch is the next step on his path back to the top.

He said: "It was a bit of a blow to leave United but I didn't have the pain of having to find another club, which can be the most difficult thing for young players as they go from thinking they have it all to having nothing.

"Thankfully I was able to go straight to Burnley.

"Some of the more well-known guys I came up with at United included Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay who are both playing regularly in the first team now.

"I was lucky to play alongside some really good players growing up.

"When I look at the level they are playing at it really motivates me to get somewhere similar and I feel I'm always chasing to get to that level.

"When I talk to these mates about the stadiums they play at and the fans they play in front of, it really drives me on.

"I also did my scholarship at United with Demetri Mitchell, who was here at Hearts last year.

"He obviously got off to a cracking start before his injury.

"I asked him what he felt about Hearts and he said I'd love the place, love the people, love the fans."

Dunne's arrival at Tynecastle this week helps Craig Levein fill the void left by skipper Christophe Berra who is ruled out for up to six months with a hamstring tear.

But the centre-back - who could make his debut against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Saturday - said fans should not expect him to perform at Berra's level straightaway.

He said: "That's the big challenge.

"Christophe has been a real leader so to fill his boots would be difficult because the lads and the club rely on him so much.

"I can only give my best and hope I can accomplish something similar to him."

