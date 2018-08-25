Premiership round-up: a full summary of Saturday's results

Hibs and Aberdeen drew at Easter Road, while Hearts won a tight game at Rugby Park.

Aberdeen earned a draw at Easter Road. SNS Group

Hibernian 1-1 Aberdeen

Hibs and Aberdeen both maintained their unbeaten start to the league season with a draw in a spirited match at Easter Road.

Nine yellow cards were shown as Neil Lennon and Derek McInnes' sides went toe to toe.

Aberdeen edged ahead just before half-time. Stevie May nodded a corner back across goal to Tommie Hoban and Adam Bogdan failed to deal with his shot properly, allowing Hoban to knock in the rebound.

Hibs equalised with just four minutes to go. Paul Hanlon played the ball across goal, finding Jamie Maclaren at the back post and the Australian made no mistake, knocking it past

Kilmarnock 0-1 Hearts

Hearts continued their winning start to the Premiership season with a narrow win over Kilmarnock.

In a hard-fought first half, neither side created plentiful chances but the visitors went close just before the break when Jamie McDonald had to pull off a terrific save to keep out Olly Lee's header.

The Edinburgh side went close again twenty minutes into the second half when Steven Naismith's cross was met by Uche Ikpeazu but his header skimmed the top of the crossbar.

Minutes later, Kilmarnock were reduced to ten men. Gary Dicker was sent off for his challenge on teenager Callumn Morrison, forcing Steve Clarke to withdraw Kris Boyd for Iain Wilson.

Hearts got their winner with ten minutes to go. Ikpeazu header Peter Haring's high pass beyond McDonald and Kilmarnock couldn't find an answer in the closing stages.

St Johnstone 1-0 Dundee

St Johnstone claimed a home win as Neil McCann's Dundee suffered their fourth consecutive defeat.

Tony Watt was the man who made the difference at McDiarmid Park as he scored his sixth goal in eight games to seal three points.

The striker picked the ball up on the left wing and carried it forward before tucking a low shot under Jack Hamilton.

St Mirren 0-2 Livingston

Gary Holt enjoyed a winning start to his time in charge of Livingston when he saw his side emerge as winners against St Mirren.

Scott Robinson had the best of the early chances when his shot hit the post but just a couple of minutes later Livingston were ahead. Alan Lithgow found Jack Hamilton in the box and the young forward smashed a shot in off the underside of the bar.

Having set one up, Lithgow doubled his side's lead in the 36th minute. Steven Lawless swung his corner into the back post and the defender put a powerful header beyond Craig Samson.

Livingston had the better of the seoncd half but couldn't add to their lead but comfortably earned three points.