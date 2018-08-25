Dundee boss McCann understands supporters' unhappiness

McCann appealed to supporters to stick by the team after their defeat to St Johnstone.

Down: McCann shares fans' feelings. SNS Group

Dundee manager Neil McCann has said that he understands fan frustration after the team continued a losing start to the Premiership season.

Tony Watt's second half goal gave St Johnstone a 1-0 win and left Dundee without a point yet in the league. Coming on the back of a League Cup defeat to Ayr United, the loss left McCann disappointed but he said that though supporters may feel unhappy, their backing is needed.

"I don't have any gripes with the fans showing their disappointment at the end because we all want to win the game," he said.

"I have no complaints. I just want them to stick by the players and make sure they continue to support because we are still working way.

"The third league game down, yes, we don't have any points.

"The fans have been brilliant to me in my time here as a player and as a manager and when things are not going well they are going to shout and show their disappointment and I get that because I am disappointed for my team.

"We seem to be getting punished for individual errors.

"We have to keep on working on things and reiterating your points and making sure you are giving them information but ultimately it is split-second decisions, they are either right or wrong".

Tommy Wright hailed Watt's contribution as he celebrated the win. The former Celtic striker has scored six goals in eight games since signing a one-year deal in the summer and his efforts impressed the manager.

"I know he will score goals, his work rate was the thing that impressed me today," Wright said.

"The goal is down to him persevering. He takes a great touch which means the defender can't really do anything with him and we know he can finish.

"But it was a good team performance, a good win.

"It was controlled, measured and comfortable in the end.

"And it was an important win because I know in this management game you need to get that first win as quickly as possible because it is not nice when you don't get it".