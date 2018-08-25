McInnes fumes over referee Dallas' penalty decision

The Aberdeen boss says his side were denied a clear penalty at Easter Road.

McInnes says Dallas got a key decision wrong. SNS Group

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes saw his side draw 1-1 with Hibernian at Easter Road but was left fuming about a penalty decision he felt was instrumental in the result.

Tommie Hoban's opener for the Dons was cancelled out by a late Jamie Maclaren goal but McInnes said match official Andrew Dallas got a big call spectacularly wrong in the first half. Paul Hanlon, who was already on a yellow card, appeared to trip Lewis Ferguson in the box but Dallas failed to point to the spot.

McInnes said: "The biggest talking point was the penalty kick. The referee was in such a brilliant position, so we credit him for that - but dearie me, how he doesn't give that penalty, I will never know.

"I have watched it back and there is no way Paul Hanlon touches the ball, he just comes through and takes young Lewis down. That is such a pivotal moment because it should be a second yellow card and a penalty kick.

"Away from home at such a difficult venue, it would have been a huge shot in the arm at that stage. It was the wrong decision.

"Every team gets bad decisions but if he sees what I have seen on the laptop - well, I am scratching my head to see how he can't give a penalty.

"His job is to take responsibility for the big decisions - and he didn't."

While McInnes was unhappy with the officials, Hibs head coach Neil Lennon was unhappy with his side's defending for the goal they conceded.

"I thought the performance was excellent and we deserved better," he said.

"My only bone of contention is the goal we have conceded. It's awful. And we emphasised defending set-pieces before the game - only to concede from another one.

"From that aspect, you only have yourself to blame when you start chasing the game.

"It changed my team-talk at half-time because they got a rollocking rather than me saying 'well played'.

"But we dominated the second half, we took the game to them and got the least we deserved."