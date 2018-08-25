  • STV
Steve Clarke: The referee won the game for Hearts 

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Killie boss believes Gary Dicker will win an appeal against his sending off.

Decision: Collum showed Dicker a straight red card.
Decision: Collum showed Dicker a straight red card. SNS Group

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke has said the club will appeal the red card decision he believes cost his side a result against Hearts.

Midfielder Gary Dicker was sent off for a challenge on Hearts winger Callumn Morrison in the second half, and 10-man Killie conceded ten minutes later. That goal, scored by Uche Ikpeazu, was the only goal of the game at Rugby Park.

Clarke was critical of referee Willie Collum and said he was confident the decision would be overturned on appeal.

"Gary won the ball, clearly", Clarke said, having watched the incident again after the final whistle. "We'll win the appeal so that'll help us next week, but not today.

"The most disappointing thing is that such an experienced official couldn't wait to get the card out of his pocket, rather than taking his time and assessing the situation.

"It wasn't Ikpeazu that won the game for Hearts. It was the referee, unfortunately."

Hearts manager Craig Levein praised his side for finding a way to get through Kilmarnock and singled out the goalscorer's contribution.

"Uche is still a really young guy," he said. "He's just moved up here to a new country and he doesn't really know the league yet. He's been on a bit of a goal drought lately so it's great to see him back on the scoresheet.

"I actually got more worried when Killie went down to 10 men. They're really compact and well organised as it is and I thought it would be an even tougher task to try and break them down when they had 10 men.

"I was worried we wouldn't be able to find the quality to get the goal but all credit to the boys who kept plugging away. We had a few chances and eventually we got there.

"We dominated the match before the man got sent off so I'm just really pleased we managed to get the win that our play deserved."

