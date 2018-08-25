Stubbs bemoans St Mirren's lack of desire in defence

Livingston were 2-0 winners in Paisley in new boss Gary Holt's first game.

Stubbs showed his frustration at St Mirren's defending. SNS Group

Alan Stubbs has said his side showed a lack of desire to challenge for headers as St Mirren fell to a 2-0 home defeat against Livingston.

The visitors scored twice following corners and the St Mirren boss put the goals down to a lack of willingness to compete for the ball.

The former centre-back pointed to injuries to defensive players but said that those selected had made it too easy for Jack Hamilton and Alan Lithgow to score.

"We shot ourselves in the foot," he said. "We conceded two really disappointing goals from set-pieces. That is what Livingston do, they put teams under pressure, and we haven't dealt with it.

"Whether it's through a lack of concentration... But I think the biggest thing is desire to go and win the ball and we didn't do that.

"They have got five players over six foot and we have five defensive players out. What we had was bare bones and we knew they were going to be a threat from that kind of ball.

"But it doesn't make a difference if you are 5ft 10in or 6ft 2in, if you go and compete, you can win the ball. And I didn't think we competed enough.

"When I was playing, if I wasn't going to win it, you certainly weren't going to get a free header.

"Whatever means it takes - an elbow, head them in the back of the head, anything - but he doesn't get a free header. We have seen boys in their team getting free headers in the box, which I can't accept."

Stubbs added: "When you give any team two goals you have a mountain to climb. And conceding those two goals affected the confidence, you could see that.

"There were too many misplaced passes, maybe taking too long to play the pass because that little bit of doubt and anxiety creeps into the play."

New Livingston manager Gary Holt was delighted to start his reign with a victory and said he had been trying to instil a positive mindset in his group of players.

"It's the perfect start," he told BBC Scotland. "It's a better start than I had when I was at Falkirk and I was 3-0 up at half-time in a Scottish Cup semi-final and lost 4-3 after extra-time, so I had the highs and lows of that.

"To get a win in your first game is what you want, to see the boys trying to implement the wee things you have asked them to do and carrying on the good work we've done already is really pleasing.

"I asked them to play with a smile and enjoy your work because that's what it is - work. It's football but it's your work. Enjoy it and play with a smile. I thought we got that."