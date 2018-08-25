  • STV
  • MySTV

Stubbs bemoans St Mirren's lack of desire in defence

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Livingston were 2-0 winners in Paisley in new boss Gary Holt's first game.

Stubbs showed his frustration at St Mirren's defending.
Stubbs showed his frustration at St Mirren's defending. SNS Group

Alan Stubbs has said his side showed a lack of desire to challenge for headers as St Mirren fell to a 2-0 home defeat against Livingston.

The visitors scored twice following corners and the St Mirren boss put the goals down to a lack of willingness to compete for the ball.

The former centre-back pointed to injuries to defensive players but said that those selected had made it too easy for Jack Hamilton and Alan Lithgow to score.

"We shot ourselves in the foot," he said. "We conceded two really disappointing goals from set-pieces. That is what Livingston do, they put teams under pressure, and we haven't dealt with it.

"Whether it's through a lack of concentration... But I think the biggest thing is desire to go and win the ball and we didn't do that.

"They have got five players over six foot and we have five defensive players out. What we had was bare bones and we knew they were going to be a threat from that kind of ball.

"But it doesn't make a difference if you are 5ft 10in or 6ft 2in, if you go and compete, you can win the ball. And I didn't think we competed enough.

"When I was playing, if I wasn't going to win it, you certainly weren't going to get a free header.

"Whatever means it takes - an elbow, head them in the back of the head, anything - but he doesn't get a free header. We have seen boys in their team getting free headers in the box, which I can't accept."

Stubbs added: "When you give any team two goals you have a mountain to climb. And conceding those two goals affected the confidence, you could see that.

"There were too many misplaced passes, maybe taking too long to play the pass because that little bit of doubt and anxiety creeps into the play."

New Livingston manager Gary Holt was delighted to start his reign with a victory and said he had been trying to instil a positive mindset in his group of players.

"It's the perfect start," he told BBC Scotland. "It's a better start than I had when I was at Falkirk and I was 3-0 up at half-time in a Scottish Cup semi-final and lost 4-3 after extra-time, so I had the highs and lows of that.

"To get a win in your first game is what you want, to see the boys trying to implement the wee things you have asked them to do and carrying on the good work we've done already is really pleasing.

"I asked them to play with a smile and enjoy your work because that's what it is - work. It's football but it's your work. Enjoy it and play with a smile. I thought we got that."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.