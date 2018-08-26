Transfer Talk: Rangers' Dyer move, Celtic eye £5m prospect

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Linked: Swansea winger Nathan Dyer is being touted for a move to Rangers. PA

Celtic and Rangers lock horns for the first time this season next Sunday and both sides are chasing reinforcements before the Celtic Park showdown.

Steven Gerrard revealed last week his signing spree could reach 14 before the window slams shut on Friday if Rangers progress past Ufa and reach the Europa League group stage.

The Ibrox boss is looking to bolster the Light Blues' defence by recruiting another centre-half, with Bournemouth's Jack Simpson and Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall linked with loan moves.

Should they receive the financial windfall from Europa League qualification, Gerrard could add another winger following Jamie Murphy's season-ending knee injury.

Swansea speed merchant Nathan Dyer is touted as a potential replacement for Murphy, with Rangers said to be considering a loan move for the 30-year-old.

Across Glasgow, Brendan Rodgers is reportedly pressing to sign up to four players before Friday's deadline, with defence a priority.

A bid for Aberdeen centre-half Scott McKenna was rejected and now Celtic are said to have turned their attention towards Le Havre prospect Harold Moukoudi.

The Hoops have been scouting the France Under 20 star and could make a late move, say reports.

