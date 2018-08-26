Hearts set to re-sign Man Utd defender Demetri Mitchell

Craig Levein has revealed Mitchell is set to return to the Jam Tarts.

Return: Demetri Mitchell is set for another stint at Hearts. SNS

Craig Levein has revealed Hearts are on the verge of re-signing Manchester United youngster Demetri Mitchell on loan.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season at Tynecastle, turning out 11 times for the Jam Tarts.

Mitchell impressed across his outings for Levein's side but suffered a knee injury which curtailed his appearances.

The full-back spent the summer with Jose Mourinho's first-team squad on their pre-season tour of the United States.

But he has been unable to force his way into the Red Devils' starting 11 at the offeset of the new campaign and is now set for another stint in Edinburgh.

"We're nearly over the line with Demi," Levein said after his side beat Kilmarnock on Saturday. "We need another centre-back although I thought the two young boys at the back were excellent.

"Jimmy (Dunne) was a real tonic on his debut but I still think we're a bit light in that area with Aaron (Hughes) and Christophe (Berra) out."

The Jam Tarts are in the market for another centre-half after captain Christophe Berra was ruled out for six months with a hamstring injury and a striker following Kyle Lafferty's move to Rangers.

Gareth McAuley and Osman Sow have been strongly linked with joining Hearts.

"We need a striker, a left-sided player and a centre-back and if we get that then that'll be not far away from being it," he said.

"I just really want a team that wins. We've won our first three matches but there's still a hell of a long way to go. We're still learning a lot about the players but I'm pleased with the way things have started."