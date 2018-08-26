Gerrard rues Rangers' set-piece lapses after late setback

Motherwell fought back to claim a point in a Premiership thriller at Fir Park.

Setback: Steven Gerrard saw Rangers concede a last-gasp equaliser against Motherwell. SNS

Steven Gerrard lamented Rangers' set-piece failings after Motherwell scored a last-gasp equaliser to deny his side victory.

Steelmen skipper Peter Hartley bundled the ball home from a corner with seconds remaining to earn Stephen Robinson's side a point.

In a thrilling contest, Rangers had earlier recovered from going behind twice to edge in-front thanks to a double from Kyle Lafferty and Ovie Ejaria's first goal for the club.

But, just like at Pittodrie on the opening day, the Light Blues were pegged back at the death.

"I'm bitterly disappointed with the timing of the equaliser," said Gerrard, who shot down reports linking him with Ryan Gauld and Nathan Dyer.

"It obviously hurts that little bit more that late.

"I thought we defended very well to their style in open play for the majority of the game.

"But we've got work to do defending set-plays, that's for sure.

"The first goal was an unlucky one obviously. I've been there myself so I feel for Connor on that one.

"As for Lafferty. That's exactly why we brought him here. We knew he was capable of scoring important goals and a volume of goals in this league."

Gerrard brought on Lee Wallace for the final seconds in an attempt to shore up at the back after earlier watching Danny Johnson score and Carl McHugh nod home unmarked from a Gael Bigirimana free-kick.

But Wallace's introduction didn't prevent Rangers conceding a second from a set-peice situation.

He said: "They had four or five big units on there then I have a defender sitting behind me who is 6ft 3in, and with all due respect to Ovie Ejaria - and he was good today - Lee Wallace is a lot better at defending set-pieces. That was the thinking behind it.

"If I've got it wrong I'll take the blame, no problem."

Hartley capped an eventual week in the spotlight following controversial media comments by scoring a dramatic equaliser.

The defender said it had been "fun to watch" Cardoso "weeping" after the Portuguese defender suffered a broken nose in a clash with Well frontman Ryan Bowman last term.

But boss Stephen Robinson said: "Actions speak louder than words. I prefer he did that rather than say what he did.

"He has apologised and accepted he made a mistake. That's the way to do it. Do your talking on the pitch, not off it."