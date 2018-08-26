Premiership round-up: a summary of Sunday's results

Motherwell held Rangers in a thriller, while Celtic defeated Hamilton.

Rescue act: Peter Hartley wheels away after equalising at the death for Motherwell. SNS

Motherwell 3-3 Rangers

Motherwell captain Peter Hartley scored a last-gasp equaliser as the Steelmen held Rangers in a thriller at Fir Park.

Steven Gerrard went behind for the first time as Light Blues with just two minutes on the clock in Lanarkshire when Connor Goldson slipped and Danny Johnson took full advantage.

Rangers hit back through Kyle Lafferty, the Northern Irish striker getting on the scoresheet after his volleyed effort deflected past Trevor Carson.

But the hosts regained their lead when Carl McHugh lost James Tavernier at a set-piece and headed home Gael Bigirimana's tempting delivery.

Lafferty levelled for the Ibrox side once more, pouncing on a terrific Tavernier delivery to grab his second of the afternoon.

The turnaround was complete before the break as Ovie Ejaria finished off a flowing counter-attack from the visitors.

But Motherwell rallied after the interval and eventually made their relentless late pressure tell when Hartley bundled the ball home at the death.

Celtic 1-0 Hamilton

Match-winner: Craig Gordon celebrates with Dedryck Boyata after the Belgian scores Celtic's winner. SNS

Dedryck Boyata scored upon his return to the Celtic starting line-up to earn Brendan Rodgers' side victory over Hamilton.

The Belgian's name was met with boos during the pre-match team announcements and a banner was unveiled in the stand at Celtic Park as Hoops supporters made their anger at the centre-back's reintroduction clear.

But Boyata would shrug off the controversy by pouncing from a corner as Celtic finally broke down a stubborn Accies defence on the hour mark.

Leigh Griffiths fired the ball into the danger area and the visitors failed to clear their lines, with Boyata making them pay by stabbing the ball home.