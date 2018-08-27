John Souttar set to be named in 'youthful' Scotland squad

Johnny Russell and Stephen O'Donnell also called-up by Alex McLeish.

John Souttar: Defender has been in fine form for Hearts. SNS

Hearts defender John Souttar will be named in the Scotland squad today for next month's matches against Belgium and Albania.

The 21-year-old was last week called-up to the under 21s squad, but his form for the Premiership league leaders has seen him promoted.

Johnny Russell, now with Sporting Kansas City, and Kilmarnock defender Stephen O'Donnell will also be named in Alex McLeish's "youthful-looking" squad later on Monday.

Scotland take on Belgium in a friendly at Hampden on Friday, September 7 before opening their Nations League campaign against Albania at the national stadium the following Monday.

Souttar is in line for his first senior cap just days after his club boss Craig Levein hinted the centre-back had an Australian grandmother.

