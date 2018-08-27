Transfer Talk: Celtic eye Benkovic, Rangers' defensive move

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Recruiting: Brendan Rodgers is keen for Celtic to push through deals before Friday's deadline. SNS

Dedryck Boyata was brought back in from the cold by Celtic to score the winner against Hamilton but Brendan Rodgers still reckons the Hoops are short at the back.

The Belgian centre-half drew praise from his manager and teammates after making a match-winning return, with Rodgers insisting he had no intention of letting Boyata go before the window slams shut.

According to reports, however, the former Man City defender is still edging towards the exit regardless and Celtic are lining up potential replacements.

Le Havre prospect Harold Moukoudi is said to be on the Scottish champions' shortlist, alongside the name of Filip Benkovic.

The Croatian centre-half only joined Leicester earlier this month for £13m, but Celtic are reportedly lining up a loan move that would see Benkovic switch to Parkhead for the season ahead.

Bulking up the defence is also Steven Gerrard's priority before Friday's deadline, with the Rangers manager determined to add a centre-half after watching his side ship three goals at Fir Park on Sunday.

The former Liverpool coach lamented his side's frailty from set-pieces after Motherwell plundered two goals from dead balls and now he's rumoured to be pushing through a move for another big defender.

Loan deals for English prospects Jack Simpson and Joe Worrall have been touted, but should neither deal come to fruition the Ibrox side will reportedly opt for veteran stopper Gareth McAuley instead.

