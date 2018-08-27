Hearts manager Craig Levein in hospital after falling ill

The Jam Tarts boss received medical treatment after falling ill on Monday morning.

Craig Levein was taken to hospital on Monday morning. SNS

Hearts manager Craig Levein is recovering in hospital after falling ill, the club have confirmed.

The former Scotland boss took unwell on Monday morning and is now recuperating after receiving medical treatment.

Jam Tarts assistant Austin Macphee will take over first-team affairs until Levein returns to work at Tynecastle.

Under Levein's watch, Hearts have enjoyed a strong start to the season and currently top the Premiership table having won their opening three games.

The club's statement read: "Heart of Midlothian Football Club can confirm that manager Craig Levein was taken to hospital this morning.

"Having received medical treatment, Craig is now recovering well in hospital.

"No further comment will be made at this time and the club asks that Craig and his family's privacy be respected, as we all wish him a speedy recovery."

Levein spent the majority of his playing career at Hearts, turning out over 300 times for the club before moving into coaching.

The 53-year-old took over as the Tynecastle outfit's boss in 2000, becoming the first manager to take the club into Europe since the 1960's after back-to-back second placed finishes.

Spells at Leicester, Raith Rovers and Dundee United followed before Levein took over as Scotland boss in 2009.

He was relieved of his duties in charge of the national team in 2012 as Scotland toiled in World Cup qualifying.

After a spell out of the game, Levein returned to the Jam Tarts in the role of director of football.

He was tempted back into management last season however following Ian Cathro's short-lived spell as Hearts boss.