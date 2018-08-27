McLeish names Scotland squad for upcoming double-header 

Alex McLeish has selected his national team squad to take on Belgium and Albania.

Alex McLeish has named his squad for Scotland's looming double-header.

Hearts defender John Souttar has been promoted to the senior set-up and will look to earn his first cap when the Scots take on Belgium in friendly action on Friday, September 7 before their Nations League opener against Albania.

Souttar is one of three natural centre-halves selected by McLeish, with Blackburn's Charlie Mulgrew and Celtic's Jack Hendry also called up.

Kilmarnock full-back Stephen O'Donnell retains his place in the squad after impressing in the Americas tour, with Andy Robertson, Keiran Tierney and Graeme Shinnie making up the defensive options for McLeish.

Fulham pair Kevin McDonald and Tom Cairney are selected once more following the Cottagers promotion the Premier League, while Callum Paterson is back in after Cardiff joined Fulham on the step up to the top flight.

Stuart Armstrong and John McGinn remain key men for McLeish after their recent moves to England.

Up front, Celtic forward Leigh Griffiths will look to recapture his early European Championship form, while Oli McBurnie aims to build on a strong start to the season with Swansea.