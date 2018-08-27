Livingston complete move for Angolan forward Dolly Menga 

The former Blackpool attacker has signed a two-year deal with the Premiership outfit.

Signing: Gary Holt's Livi have signed Dolly Menga. SNS

Livingston have signed Angolan forward Dolly Menga on a two-year deal.

The former Blackpool attacker impressed on a training stint with the Lions last week and has now been handed a contract by the newly-promoted Premiership outfit.

Menga, 25, follows midfielder Steve Lawson through the entrance at the Tony Macaroni Arena after the Togo international also penned a deal following a successful trial period.

Assistant manager David Martindale said the move came about as a result of Livi extending their scouting networks over the summer.

He said: "Dolly has been in the pipeline for a week or so and was in training with the club last week. He really impressed and we were keen to get him on a contract.

"He can play on either wing. but predominantly the right; and can play up top as a 9 or second striker. He is a strong, powerful player with a great turn of pace."

New Lions boss Gary Holt said the move had already been pushed through before his arrival.

He added: "As Davie has said, Dolly was tied up before I got the job and I'm more than happy with what I have seen from footage, and what I have been told from the coaching staff. We have an extremely competitive squad now and I'm excited to start working with them."