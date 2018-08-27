McArthur rules himself out for Scotland to focus on Palace

James McArthur wants to focus on club football for now, Alex McLeish has revealed.

Ruled out: James McArthur has decided to focus on maintaining his fitness for Crystal Palace. SNS

Crystal Palace midfielder James McArthur has ruled himself out of Scotland duty indefinitely, Alex McLeish has revealed.

The 30-year-old was a notable absentee on the squad list named by McLeish to face Belgium and Albania in the upcoming double-header.

McArthur has played his part in all three of the Eagles' Premier League fixtures this campaign and would have been in the frame to earn his 33rd and 34th caps for his country across the upcoming matches.

However, McLeish revealed the former Hamilton star has opted against making himself available for selection in order to concentrate on keeping his fitness up for Palace.

He said: "I like James, I think he is a terrific player and it is disappointing not to have him.

"But he has some issues with his body, you hear a lot of players saying that when they get to a certain age they know exactly what they need in terms of fitness.

"He's had some issues with his back and he felt at the moment he can't combine international football with playing in the Premier League and cup games for Crystal Palace.

"He's put his club first, they pay his wages, it is disappointing to lose him but it's his personal decision.

"He's not said he's hung up his boots for Scotland but that is the way he feels at the moment.

"He never put any date on it, he's just signed a new contract with Crystal Palace.

"If we find a winning formula without him it will be difficult for anybody to get back in."

