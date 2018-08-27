  • STV
  • MySTV

McLeish: Youthful squad marks new era for Scotland

Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Alex McLeish has named a relatively inexperienced squad for the double-header.

New dawn: McLeish believes Scotland are entering a "new era".
New dawn: McLeish believes Scotland are entering a "new era". SNS

Alex McLeish has said the youthful make-up of Scotland squad hints at the start of a "new era" for the national side.

The national team boss has selected a largely inexperienced side for the upcoming double-header against Belgium and Albania.

Of the outfield players selected, only Charlie Mulgrew, Andy Robertson and James Forrest have more than 20 caps to their name.

Previous campaign regulars Darren Fletcher and James McArthur are amongst those omitted this time around.

McLeish refused to close the door on future call-ups for members of the old guard, but said he was excited to see the new additions gel as a team.

He said: "It was very tricky to select, a lot of guys have been on good form.

"It's quite a young squad, it seems like a new era but I won't be disregarding anybody who has worn the jersey before, either."

Hearts defender John Souttar is seeing his first senior caps after being called up following injuries to Scott McKenna and Christophe Berra.

McLeish said a series of confident displays at the offset of this campaign had seen Souttar promoted.

He added: "He's a good young player, he's started the season very confidently.

"He's now got the captain's armband and his form is assured, he looked very composed against Dunfermline and I felt it was time to give him a crack."

Scotland's goal dilemma

Goals: Leigh Griffiths is Scotland's top goalscorer.
Goals: Leigh Griffiths is Scotland's top goalscorer. SNS Group

The Scotland squad only has 10 goals to its name, with Leigh Griffiths the current top goalscorer on four strikes for his country.

McLeish said solving Scotland's issues in-front of goal was his toughest test but insisted he was excited by the options he has in attack.

He continued: "The world champions won the World Cup without their striker scoring. We have to look for a dynamic that sees others contributing goals.

"Set-pieces and wide players getting into dangerous positions, Jonny Russell looked very interesting in terms of his ability to get into the box.

"We have Leigh Griffiths who is a born goalscorer, he's clever and brings something extra."

Oli McBurnie has started the season strongly for Swansea in the Championship.

McLeish is hopeful the youngster can get off the mark for his country over the coming games.

On McBurnie, he said: "He's a young guy, you have to let them make mistakes.

"McBurnie is maturing, he's started the season well, is scoring goals and causing problems.

"There are things he can improve on, the more he is involved in international football the more he will improve."

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1428868-mcleish-names-scotland-squad-for-upcoming-double-header/ | default

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.