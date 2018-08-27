McLeish: Youthful squad marks new era for Scotland

Alex McLeish has named a relatively inexperienced squad for the double-header.

New dawn: McLeish believes Scotland are entering a "new era". SNS

Alex McLeish has said the youthful make-up of Scotland squad hints at the start of a "new era" for the national side.

The national team boss has selected a largely inexperienced side for the upcoming double-header against Belgium and Albania.

Of the outfield players selected, only Charlie Mulgrew, Andy Robertson and James Forrest have more than 20 caps to their name.

Previous campaign regulars Darren Fletcher and James McArthur are amongst those omitted this time around.

McLeish refused to close the door on future call-ups for members of the old guard, but said he was excited to see the new additions gel as a team.

He said: "It was very tricky to select, a lot of guys have been on good form.

"It's quite a young squad, it seems like a new era but I won't be disregarding anybody who has worn the jersey before, either."

Hearts defender John Souttar is seeing his first senior caps after being called up following injuries to Scott McKenna and Christophe Berra.

McLeish said a series of confident displays at the offset of this campaign had seen Souttar promoted.

He added: "He's a good young player, he's started the season very confidently.

"He's now got the captain's armband and his form is assured, he looked very composed against Dunfermline and I felt it was time to give him a crack."

Scotland's goal dilemma

Goals: Leigh Griffiths is Scotland's top goalscorer. SNS Group

The Scotland squad only has 10 goals to its name, with Leigh Griffiths the current top goalscorer on four strikes for his country.

McLeish said solving Scotland's issues in-front of goal was his toughest test but insisted he was excited by the options he has in attack.

He continued: "The world champions won the World Cup without their striker scoring. We have to look for a dynamic that sees others contributing goals.

"Set-pieces and wide players getting into dangerous positions, Jonny Russell looked very interesting in terms of his ability to get into the box.

"We have Leigh Griffiths who is a born goalscorer, he's clever and brings something extra."

Oli McBurnie has started the season strongly for Swansea in the Championship.

McLeish is hopeful the youngster can get off the mark for his country over the coming games.

On McBurnie, he said: "He's a young guy, you have to let them make mistakes.

"McBurnie is maturing, he's started the season well, is scoring goals and causing problems.

"There are things he can improve on, the more he is involved in international football the more he will improve."