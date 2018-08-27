Suduva confident of solving visa issue ahead of Celtic trip

The Lithuanian side told STV they are applying via a fast-track process in Paris.

Suduva held Celtic to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Europa League play-off tie. SNS

Suduva are confident manager Vladimir Ceburin and three key players will receive visas ahead of the Lithuanian side's visit to Celtic Park on Thursday.

Kazakh boss Cheburin, Serbian stopper Aleksandar Zivanovic, Montenegrin midfielder Jovan Cadenovic and Belarusian defender Vital Hayduchyk encountered visa problems ahead of the Marijampole outfit's trip to Glasgow for the Europa League play-off second leg.

But Suduva have told STV they are to apply for fast-track visas in Paris on Tuesday and hope to have the issued resolved one day later.

Rangers' Europa League opponents FC Ufa also found themselves scrambling to cut through red tape at the last minute ahead of their Ibrox fixture last week, with casts doubt over whether the tie would go ahead.

But the Russians finally received their documentation to travel hours before their flight took off after spending a day at the British Embassy in Moscow to find a solution.

Suduva's Lithuanian rivals Trakai faced the same issue last season ahead of their match with St Johnstone, as 11 club members struggled to be granted visas.

Celtic were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Europa League play-off last week, with Suduva responding to Olivier Ntcham's header through Ovidijus Verbickas.

The Hoops dominated possession for long spells and will be optimistic about their chances of reaching the group stage thanks to their away goal advantage.

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.