Scotland Women have never been better, says Little

The Scots face two must-win games as they battle to qualify for the World Cup.

Kim Little believes Scotland Women have never been stronger as they bid to make their complete their quest to qualify for the World Cup.

The Scots face must-win matches against Switzerland and Albania as they overtake the Swiss and claim top spot in Group B.

Little, touted recently as "the best player in the world" by American legend Hope Solo, is confident the Scots can finish the job after recovering from defeat to the Swiss by winning three in a row to put themselves back in the qualification picture.

"It's a big week, two must-win games," said the Arsenal star.

"Playing for Scotland is always exciting but to come in and know you have to win adds a bit more to it.

"It gives us clarity, our mentality is to go out and get six points."

She added: "As a squad, we've the best group I've had in the national team.

"The quality is the highest it has been in my ten years with the team so I think we're in the best position we've been to do well."

Goal threat: Man City forward Caroline Weir will be relied upon to score the goals that see Scotland through. SNS

While Little will likely play a key role, Shelley Kerr will look to Man City striker Caroline Weir to score the goals to send them through.

Weir agrees with her Arsenal counterpart that Scots are well-placed.

"It's a huge week, we've been looking forward to this for months now and know it's a big game.

"We're confident of getting the result.

"We know it will be tough, Switzerland are a very good side but we have a good side and a strong squad.

"I think we're ready for it, the World Cup has always been a goal of ours and this is a big chance."

