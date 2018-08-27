Falkirk part company with Hartley after poor league start 

The Scottish Championship side confirmed Gordon Young will take temporary charge of the team.

Football: Hartley was appointed Falkirk manager in October last year. SNS

Paul Hartley has parted company with Falkirk after the club lost its opening three league matches of the season.

The Scottish Championship side confirmed Gordon Young will take charge of the team while a replacement is found.

A club statement said: "Falkirk FC can confirm that it has come to a mutual agreement with Paul Hartley who will leave the club with immediate effect.

"The Board of Directors wish to place on record their gratitude to Paul for all of his work during his time at The Falkirk Stadium.

"We wish Paul and his family the very best for the future."

Hartley, who was capped 25 times for Scotland, previously managed Alloa Athletic and Dundee.

The former Hearts and Celtic player was appointed Falkirk manager last October on a two-and-a-half year deal following the sacking of Peter Houston.

Falkirk were eighth in the Championship at the time and finished in the same position, 17 points clear of safety and 12 points off the top four

The decision follows a poor start to the season which has left the club bottom of the Scottish Championship and the only team in the league with no points.

The statement continued: "In the interim period, Gordon Young will take charge of first team affairs.

"A recruitment process will begin with immediate effect.

"The club is committed to keeping supporters informed as new arrangements are put in place.

"We thank our fans for your patience as we seek to build a positive platform for the season ahead."

