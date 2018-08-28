Transfer Talk: Celtic eye Brazilian, Rangers' Worrall move

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Target: Gerrard wants Worrall. SNS Group

With just four days to go, Scottish clubs are racing to get their squads finalised for the season ahead and there will could be some exciting new faces coming to the Scottish Premiership.

It's been talked about for a while but there are now reports Celtic are stepping up interest in Manchester City's Douglas Luiz with a season-long loan deal possible before Friday's deadline.

And there's further good news for Celtic fans with Marseille not making any formal bid for Moussa Dembele.

Steven Gerrard has completely overhauled the Rangers squad in a matter of weeks and he still has a couple more deals on the go. Osijek's Eros Grezda is being lined up as a replacement for long-term injury-hit Jamie Murphy while Notthingham Forest's Joe Worrall looks to be the additional centre-back he's been keen to recruit.

Hearts are aiming to replace Kyle Lafferty before the window closes and David Vanacek, already contracted to move to Tynecastle in January, says he's doing what he can to secure an early move.

Kilmarnock are going with the tried and trusted, with Robbie Muirhead and Aaron Tshibola training with the squad and likely to be offered deals.

And St Johnstone are set to sign Tristan Nydam before Friday.

