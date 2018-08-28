Kilmarnock sign Greg Stewart on season-long loan deal

Former Dundee striker joins up with Rugby Park club on loan from Birmingham City.

Greg Stewart scoring against Kilmarnock for Dundee. SNS Group

Kilmarnock have signed Greg Stewart on a season-long loan deal from Birmingham City.

The 28-year-old attacker could make his debut in Saturday's Premiership clash against Aberdeen at Pittodrie, where he spent last season on loan.

The former Dundee forward told Kilmarnock's website: "I feel I can bring goals and assists and I'm looking forward to enjoying my football again. Hopefully I can work hard and help the team that way.

"I played against Steve Clarke's Kilmarnock team last season and I thought they were a difficult side to play against.

"Playing against them you could tell they were a good side and you could see he was building something here.

"I had a chat with him last week and I was more than happy to get things over the line.

"I feel we've got a good squad here with a mixture of experience and young boys. There's a good energy and I don't see why we can't go to Pittodrie and get three points."