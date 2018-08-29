Transfer Talk: Battle for Dembele, Hearts' late moves

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Coveted: Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is reportedly wanted by Lyon and Marseille. SNS

With just over 48 hours until the transfer window slams shut, Celtic are battling to hold onto one of their prize assets.

According to reports, Lyon have joined French rivals Marseille in the race to sign the Hoops' star striker Moussa Dembele.

The French giants are said to be weighing up a £15m-plus bid in an attempt to change Celtic's "not for sale" stance.

Meanwhile, Hearts' summer recruitment drive shows no signs of stopping. The Tynecastle side have re-signed Man Utd defender Demetri Mitchell on loan and are now expected to bring in a forward before Friday's deadline.

Dundee attacker Craig Wighton is reportedly on the verge of joining the Jam Tarts in a deal worth £250k, while Craig Levein's side are still vying to fast-track the arrival of David Vanecek.

Mitchell's arrival has paved the way for players to depart, with Bobby Burns joining Livingston and Ryan Edwards expected to switch to St Mirren.

Elsewhere, Rangers are set to fulfil Steven Gerrard's wish by handing Alfredo Morelos a new Ibrox deal.

Top stories