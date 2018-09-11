Scotland matches and cup finals will remain at Hampden

Scottish FA turns down bid to switch major games to Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

Hampden: The stadium first opened in 1903. SNS

Scotland games and national cup finals are to remain at Hampden Park, STV understands.

The governing body was considering switching to Murrayfield when the Hampden lease expires in 2020.

But it will announce later on Tuesday that it has decided to stay put.

It comes just hours after Scotland beat Albania 2-0 at the national stadium in the first match of their Nations League campaign.

Hampden Park is currently rented to the governing body - it's believed Queen's Park get £300,000 per year - and the Scottish FA's wholly owned subsidiary, Hampden Park Ltd, runs the stadium.

A decision by the Scottish FA to move from Scottish football's spiritual home to the 67,000-capacity home of Scottish rugby would have had a major impact on Queen's Park, the amateur outfit who play in League Two.

Hampden Park, with a capacity of just over 51,000, has hosted numerous domestic cup finals as well as three European Cup finals.

The stadium will also host three group stage games and one last-16 match at the European Championships in 2020.

Scottish Rugby had lobbied hard to host football at Murrayfield, while a joint bid from Celtic and Rangers was rejected earlier in the year.

More to follow...