Mitchell has 'unfinished business' at Hearts upon return

The Man Utd youngster has returned to the Jam Tarts on a season-long loan.

Comeback: Demetri Mitchell has returned to Hearts on loan from Man Utd. SNS

Demetri Mitchell insisted he has "unfinished business" at Hearts after returning for a second loan spell at Tynecastle.

The Man Utd youngster signed a new deal with the Red Devils before penning a season-long loan deal with the Jam Tarts on Tuesday.

Mitchell caught the eye across his 11 outings for Craig Levein's side during the second half of last season, but picked up an injury which curtailed his appearances.

The 21-year-old said that frustrating stint on the sidelines reinforced his desire to impress this time out.

He told HeartsTV: "I had a good spell here last season and I feel like I've got unfinished business because I got a little injury, so it'll be good to get playing again at Hearts.

"It was really good (here last season). That's why I'm back again.

"The fans were great, the manager was great with me and that's the reason I've come back.

"I've had a good experience and if I didn't then I wouldn't be back here.

"I kind of fell in love with the club. We're top of the league and I've been monitoring how Hearts have been doing since I left, really.

"For me, the manager and Austin made it very clear from day one that I'd be welcome back to come on loan. They made me feel welcome so that was one of the main reasons (for coming back)."

Burns joins Livi

On the move: Bobby Burns has moved to Livingston on loan from Hearts. SNS

Mitchell's arrival paved the way for Bobby Burns to switch to Hearts' Premiership rivals Livingston on loan.

The 18-year-old signed a three-year contract with the Jam Tarts after arriving from Northern Irish side Glenavon this summer.

But he is to spend the season at Livi after struggling to break into Craig Levein's first team at the offset of the league campaign.

Manager Gary Holt said "Davie and I got the chance to bring Bobby in and felt we had to take the opportunity.

"Bobby can play in a few position and has a great intensity and work rate to his game, which suits our philosophy down to a tee.

"He brings us further options and depth and I'm delighted to bring him on board."

