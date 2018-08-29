Scottish FA delays decision on whether to quit Hampden

Rugby bosses want to take Scotland football games and cup finals to Murrayfield.

The Scottish FA has delayed making a decision on whether to move Scotland games and cup finals away from Hampden Park.

Board members met on Wednesday to discuss a potential switch to Murrayfield, but after hours of talks in Glasgow no final ruling was made.

They have instead asked for more information to be made available within a week.

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: "This decision will have a significant bearing on the game in Scotland.

"We have asked both parties for additional information to be submitted within seven days to allow a final decision to be made."

Scotland will next play at Hampden next month in a double header against Belgium and Albania.

The governing body's lease for Hampden Park ends in 2020 and Scottish Rugby has lobbied hard to make Edinburgh football's new home.

Hampden Park is currently rented to the governing body - it's believed Queen's Park get £300,000 per year - and the Scottish FA's wholly owned subsidiary, Hampden Park Ltd, runs the stadium.

A decision to move from Scottish football's spiritual home to the 67,000-capacity home of Scottish rugby would have a major impact on Queen's Park, the amateur outfit who play in League Two.

Hampden Park, with a capacity of just over 51,000, has hosted numerous domestic cup finals as well as three European Cup finals.

The stadium will also host three group stage games and one last-16 match at the European Championships in 2020.

A joint bid from Celtic and Rangers to host Scotland games and cup finals was rejected earlier in the year.

