Rangers complete move for Osijek winger Eros Grezda

Rangers have completed the signing of Osijek winger Eros Grezda on a four-year deal.

The Albanian international follows in defender Borna Barisic's footsteps by making the move from the Croatian outfit to Ibrox this summer.

A deal for Grezda, 23, was prioritised by Light Blues boss Steven Gerrard after Jamie Murphy was ruled out for the season with a knee injury.

Grezda didn't feature for Osijek this campaign, with injury ensuring he played no part as his side lost to Rangers in Europa League qualifying.

But he has earned a move to Ibrox after impressing across his debut season in the Croatian top tier, during which he scored five goals as Osijek finished fourth.

Grezda becomes Rangers' 14th summer signing, with Gerrard hinting that there could be more business done before the window slams shut on Friday.

The former Liverpool coach added centre-half Joe Worrall to his ranks earlier on Friday on a season-long loan.