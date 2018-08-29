Kilmarnock appeal against Gary Dicker red card rejected

The Irish midfielder was sent off for serious foul play during Killie's loss to Hearts.

Suspended: Gary Dicker faces a two-match suspension after seeing red. SNS

Gary Dicker is to miss Kilmarnock's fixtures against Aberdeen and Hibs after an appeal against the Irish midfielder's red card was rejected.

The 32-year-old was sent off against Hearts by referee Willie Collum for serious foul play following a second half challenge on Callumn Morrison.

Kilmarnock decided to appeal the decision, but their plea for the call to be overturned has been thrown out at a Hampden hearing on Wednesday.

Dicker will now serve an automatic two-match suspension, meaning he misses out when Steve Clarke's side take on the Dons this weekend and travel to Easter Road after the international break.