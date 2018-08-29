Kilmarnock appeal against Gary Dicker red card rejected
The Irish midfielder was sent off for serious foul play during Killie's loss to Hearts.
Gary Dicker is to miss Kilmarnock's fixtures against Aberdeen and Hibs after an appeal against the Irish midfielder's red card was rejected.
The 32-year-old was sent off against Hearts by referee Willie Collum for serious foul play following a second half challenge on Callumn Morrison.
Kilmarnock decided to appeal the decision, but their plea for the call to be overturned has been thrown out at a Hampden hearing on Wednesday.
Dicker will now serve an automatic two-match suspension, meaning he misses out when Steve Clarke's side take on the Dons this weekend and travel to Easter Road after the international break.