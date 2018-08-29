Dembele holds talks over Celtic future amid Lyon interest

The French striker missed training to hold talks with the Scottish champions over his future.

Coveted: Moussa Dembele is a wanted man. SNS

Brendan Rodgers confirmed striker Moussa Dembele and his representatives have held talks with Celtic over the player's future amid "big interest" from another club.

STV understands French giants Lyon have indicated their interest in signing the attacker, who missed training ahead of the Hoops' Europa League play-off qualifier second leg against Suduva to discuss the move.

Marseille and Borussia Dortmund have also been linked with late bids for Dembele before Friday's transfer deadline.

Rodgers acknowledged one club is pushing hard to sign the France Under 21 international, but said no official bid has yet been lodged.

He said: "There's a lot going on with Moussa at the moment so Moussa and his representatives have been speaking to the club today.

"There is speculation around him, of course, but Moussa is not a player we want to lose.

"He's a phenomenal talent, he came in here a couple of years ago and has developed how we thought he would.

"He's not going to be here forever, that's was always part of his plan, as it is for a lot of the European boys.

"They come in to develop at a great club and then look to move on, but it has to work both ways.

"We don't want to lose a a top-class player without having a replacement so it's ongoing discussions, really."

Dembele's place in Rodgers' line-up to face Suduva in the Celtic Park return leg is now in doubt.

The Hoops' manager said he'll speak to the 22-year-old later on Wednesday to assess his state of mind ahead of the fixture.

"He's available for the game but I'll speak to him later," he added. "I have to be convinced everybody who plays is fully committed to playing.

"I think it's safe to say there is big interest from another club and Moussa and his representatives are speaking to the club about it."