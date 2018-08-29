Stubbs: St Mirren went extra yard in pursuit of Miller

Alan Stubbs said the Buddies had tried everything to sign the former Livingston boss.

St Mirren boss Alan Stubbs said the club "went the extra yard" in an effort to win the race for Kenny Miller's signature but ultimately lost out over a football decision.

The former Livingston player-boss is expected to pen a two-year deal with Dundee after bringing his stint with the Lions to a close just two games into the Premiership campaign.

Stubbs, who revealed the Buddies are in the market for more signings before Friday's deadline, insisted the newly-promoted outfit had pushed the boat out in an effort to sign Miller.

He said: "It's football, I don't think it has come down to finances.

"What we offered was really competitive but players make decisions, you hope they fall your way but unfortunately it hasn't with this one.

"It was a bit different with it being Kenny, that's why the board went that extra yard for it.

"But, unfortunately, we haven't been able to get that one across the line.

"It hasn't been for the want of trying, it's just a player has decided to go somewhere else, just like the John McGinn situation.

"You hope you've done everything to bring him this way but it hasn't happened."

