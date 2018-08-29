Fulham playmaker Tom Cairney pulls out of Scotland squad

Cairney has been ruled out of the matches with Belgium and Albania through injury.

Fulham captain Tom Cairney has been ruled out of Scotland's upcoming double-header through injury.

The 27-year-old suffered a blow to the ankle during the Cottagers' 4-2 Premier League win over Burnley at the weekend.

He has now been ruled out of action for the next few weeks and will miss the Scots' friendly against World Cup finalists Belgium and the Nations League opener against Albania.

Cairney was hoping to build on his two senior caps to date, having made his debut against Canada last year before featuring in Alex McLeish's first game back in charge against Costa Rica.

Scotland assistant Peter Grant had tipped the former Hull playmaker for a starring role under the new regime before the extent of his ankle injury was revealed.

"The biggest skill he's got is the fact he is comfortable in possession of the ball," said Grant.

"Fulham play in a certain style, they have done it for the last few years, and Tom fits into it fantastically well.

"He is very much a creator of opportunities, he is also a goalscorer and he has proved that over the past couple of years - player of they year and Championship team of the year.

"He is more than capable of playing at the highest level. Hopefully we can see the best of him and that's what we are going to try to achieve. When these guys are playing at their best, they are very exciting players and players that the fans will love."