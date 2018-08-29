Lyon president confirms interest in signing Dembele 

Jean Michel-Aulas said Lyon and Moussa Dembele want the move to happen.

Wanted: Lyon have confirmed their interest in Moussa Dembele. SNS

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed the club's interest in signing Moussa Dembele from Celtic and said the striker is keen on the move.

Dembele missed training on Wednesday to hold talks with the Scottish champions over his future after learning of interest from elsewhere.

Brendan Rodgers said there was "big interest" from another club but, as yet, no official bid had been lodged.

Aulas, the Lyon powerbroker, told a media conference later on Wednesday the French giants were keen on signing the former Fulham forward, and believes the player wants to return to France.

"We are interested in Dembele," Aulas said. "We got in touch with him, he's interested. It's a possible path, but there are others."

Speaking ahead of Celtic's Europa League qualifier with Suduva, Rodgers said he didn't want to lose the striker without having a replacement lined up.

He said: "There's a lot going on with Moussa at the moment so Moussa and his representatives have been speaking to the club today.

"There is speculation around him, of course, but Moussa is not a player we want to lose.

"He's a phenomenal talent, he came in here a couple of years ago and has developed how we thought he would.

"They come in to develop at a great club and then look to move on, but it has to work both ways.

"We don't want to lose a a top-class player without having a replacement so it's ongoing discussions, really."