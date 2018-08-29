Dundee confirm signing of Kenny Miller on two-year deal

The former Livingston player-manager will continue his career with the Dark Blues.

Kenny Miller has signed for Dundee after leaving Livingston. SNS Group

Dundee have signed Kenny Miller on a two-year deal.

Miller took over as Livingston's player-manager this summer but departed after just two Premiership matches.

The Lions cited the former Rangers attacker's refusal to hang up his boots to fully focus on management as the reason for the parting of ways.

Miller, 38, has now made a playing return by signing a contract with Neil McCann's Dark Blues for the next two seasons.

He told DeeTV: "I'm really looking forward to getting the boots back on and hopefully being involved on Saturday.

"I've got a long-standing relationship with the manager, we go back to my first time at Rangers.

"He's somebody I really respect and I like the way his teams try to play.

"Overall, the manager has been a huge impact on the decision to come to Dundee.

"There aren't many teams who try to play the way Dundee do, I think it will really suit me."

Miller has been capped 69 times by Scotland.