Transfer Talk: Celtic target trio, Aberdeen want Gauld

Busy: Brendan Rodgers is bracing himself for a hectic 48 hours. SNS

With a Europa League qualifier this evening and the transfer window slamming shut on Friday, Celtic are bracing themselves for a hectic 48 hours, on and off the park.

Lyon have made their interest in Moussa Dembele clear, but Brendan Rodgers has warned the French giants his star striker will only leave Parkhead should he find a replacement in attack.

While Dembele's departure would see recruitment at the top end of the pitch take precedence, the Scottish champions are looking to add quality across the park before the deadline.

Rodgers is said to want to add a right-back, centre-half and midfielder to his squad. Stoke City's Austrian full back Mauritz Bauer, Leicester stopper Filip Benkovic and Man City playmaker Douglas Luiz are touted as the top targets in each position.

Elsewhere, Aberdeen are being linked with a late move for former Dundee United wonderkid Ryan Gauld. on loan from Sporting Lisbon.

The Dons are said to have made enquiries over Gauld's availability for the season ahead as the 22-year-old has failed to break into Sporting Lisbon's first team over his four years in the Portuguese capital.

