Grezda nears Rangers move as Gerrard eyes group stages

Daryn MacRae

Steven Gerrard said Osijek winger Eros Grezda is undergoing a medical with Rangers.

Recruitment: Gerrard is hopeful of taking his signing spree to 14 before Friday's deadline.
Recruitment: Gerrard is hopeful of taking his signing spree to 14 before Friday's deadline. SNS

Steven Gerrard has said Rangers are hopeful of signing Osijek's "excellent" winger Eros Grezda ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

The Ibrox boss confirmed the Albanian international is having a medical ahead of a proposed £2million move to Glasgow.

Rangers also hope to sign Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall on loan before the transfer window closes.

Gerrard was reluctant to discuss the Light Blues' Worrall swoop before Forest grant the English youngster permission to make the move.

But the former Liverpool coach spoke of Grezda in glowing terms, insisting the Rangers support would quickly take him to their hearts should the deal come to fruition.

He said: "Grezda is currently having a medical and I don't want to say too much until it's over the line.

"But he is an excellent player.

"The fans will love him because he can contribute in the final third. He's quick, very direct and comes with international experience.

"According to Borna Barisic and Nikola Katic he was by a mile Osijek's best player last season. All going well, he'll be a big player for us moving forward."

A potential double swoop comes as a boost to the Rangers manager as his side look to secure qualification for the Europa League group stages.

The Scottish side hold a 1-0 advantage over Ufa ahead of the second leg and Gerrard has urged his charges to finish off the job in Russia.

He said: "We have a responsibility to try to bring European football back.

"We've worked so hard and put a lot of effort in to get this chance, I just hope the players seize this moment.

"I want them to play relaxed and play the way they have done in the previous seven games.

"The challenge gets harder the closer you get to where you want to be, but we have proved we can go into these environments and perform. That's what gives me confidence."

New deal for Morelos

New deal: Rangers are in talks over a new deal for Alfredo Morelos.
New deal: Rangers are in talks over a new deal for Alfredo Morelos. SNS

While a double swoop for Grezda and Worrall would boost Rangers' cause, holding onto their star striker is of upmost priority.

Gerrard has said the attacker, who has been called up by Colombia for the first time after scoring six goals at the offset of this campaign, is in talks over a new deal at Ibrox.

"I'm delighted for Alfredo," Gerrard said on his international recognition. "He's a very confident player anyway, he always believes he can deliver so it was no surprise for me to see him get a call-up.

"He has been in fantastic form and we are all delighted for him. We hope he can go away and do himself justice and I believe that he will.

"Yes, there has been progress with regards a new contract, we'll have to wait and see how that pan out.

"But he is in talks, it's on-going. We're hoping there is some good news to report soon."

