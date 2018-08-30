Hamilton set for Europe as Youth League spot confirmed

Accies' youngsters are to mix it with Europe's elite after winning the Under 17s title.

Next generation: Hamilton's youngsters are set to play in Europe. SNS

Hamilton's youngsters are set to mix it with Europe's elite after Accies' spot in the UEFA Youth League was confirmed.

The latest crop of young players to come off the New Douglas Park production line stormed to the Under 17 Elite Performance League title last season, with their reward a shot at European football.

Accies have now been entered into Tuesday's draw for the Youth League's Domestic Champions path, which sees 32 title winners from the top-ranked associations face off across knockout rounds.

European heavyweights Chelsea, Hertha Berlin, Dynamo Kyiv and Anderlecht are amongst Hamilton's potential opponents.

Should Accies navigate two rounds of ties, they and the seven other successful sides from their side of the draw will progress to the play-off round - where the runners-up from the Champions League path lie in wait.

The Youth League is an Under 19 competition, with players born from 2000 and beyond eligible this time out.

Barcelona are the title holders.

Accies' top prospects include Scotland Under 17 captain Jamie Hamilton, 16-year-old Reegan Mimnaugh, Scotland youth international Leon McCann and centre-half George Stanger, who featured for Martin Canning's first team in pre-season.