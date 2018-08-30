Craig Levein to pick Hearts team as he recovers at home

Club assistant Austin MacPhee said the manager is recovering well after falling ill on Monday.

Craig Levein is recovering at home. SNS

Craig Levein will pick the Hearts team on Saturday as he recovers at home following an illness.

The former Scotland boss was admitted to hospital to receive medical treatment on Monday.

His assistant Austin Macphee revealed Levein is now recuperating at home and is looking to return to the dugout as soon as possible.

He said: "He's recovering well.

"He's home now and he's in very good spirits.

"Ann Budge phoned me Monday morning and when you first hear news about someone you're close to it's shocking news.

"The best thing was that a couple of hours later that we had positive news about how the situation had been dealt with and he was already on the road to recovery.

"He will be back as soon as he possibly can."

Whilst Levein recovers, MacPhee has been put in charge of first-team affairs at Tynecastle.

But although he will be in the dugout, the Hearts assitant said Levein will pick the side to face St Mirren on Saturday.

MacPhee said: "Craig will pick the team at the weekend.



"The individual moments in the game, myself and Liam Fox, John Daly, and the staff will make those decisions but I'll have discussed every eventuality with him.

"You don't get phone signal in the dugout.

"I don't know what he'll be doing at 3pm on Saturday but the main thing is that we put a performance that he'll be proud of.

"We want to win and want to put a performance in that allows him to relax in his recovery."

Under Levein's watch, Hearts have enjoyed a strong start to the season and currently top the Premiership table having won their opening three games.

MacPhee said that whilst his team go into the game in full confidence, he said that the manager's situation has given his side an extra impotence to get a result against St Mirren.

"It's a nice position, it's early days", he said. "We are not getting carried away but we must also want to protect where we are and you do that by winning.

"A fantastic performance is what we hope for, but winning the game is the main objective and staying top going into international break.

"We hope to carry the confidence of recent form we've had, we hope supporters give a little bit more and Craig wherever he may be is very happy that we've managed to drive bus over line."

