Hearts complete move for Dundee forward Craig Wighton

The 21-year-old attacker has signed a three-year deal with the Edinburgh club.

Craig Wighton made his debut for Dundee in 2013. SNS

Hearts have completed the signing of Craig Wighton from Dundee.

The forward has penned a three-year deal and bolsters the Edinburgh side's attack following the departure of Kyle Lafferty to Rangers last week.

Wighton made his debut for Dundee as a 16-year-old in the 2013/14 season and went on to make 88 appearances for the Dark Blues, scoring nine goals.

He has featured in all of Dundee's matches this season, but has been restricted to a substitute role in each of their three Premiership ties.

Wighton could feature on Saturday as Hearts take on St Mirren on Tynecastle.