Aberdeen complete loan move for Derby defender Max Lowe

Derek McInnes said the Dons had beat other club's to the left back's signature.

Signing: Derek McInnes has brought Max Lowe to Aberdeen. SNS

Aberdeen have signed Derby defender Max Lowe on loan until January.

The left back, capped by England at youth level, signed a new three-year deal with the Rams before moving to Pittodrie.

Lowe, 21, has made 15 appearances for the Championship outfit and started Frank Lampard's first two league games in charge of Derby against Reading and Leeds.

Dons boss Derek McInnes said: "We're delighted to get Max and we thank Derby for trusting us with him.

"He had a few options but he's one we looked at earlier in the transfer window as an option for us and now we've got him we're really looking forward to working with him.

"He can play in a variety of positions for us which is always key when you're running with a tight squad, but we feel he'll be a very good addition and hopefully he can have a successful loan period with us, as others have."